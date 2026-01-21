Azerbaijan's Crude Oil Imports From Kazakhstan Rise Around 3%

Azerbaijan sharply increased its crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in the first eleven months of 2025, according to Azernews. During this period, the country imported 114.4 thousand tons of crude oil, valued at approximately 62.83 million USD.

