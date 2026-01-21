Smart Lighting Market Set To Skyrocket: From USD 18.33 Billion To USD 137.24 Billion By 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart lighting market is driven by automation, energy efficiency, and sustainability trends, offering growth in areas using IoT and AI technologies. Opportunities are in software and wireless connectivity segments, as well as smart fixtures and outdoor applications, especially within smart cities and Asia Pacific regions.

The global smart lighting market, currently valued at USD 18.33 billion, is projected to escalate to USD 137.24 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 20.08% during the forecast period.

Smart Lighting Market: Growth and Trends

Smart lighting is revolutionizing home automation and energy efficiency, with the demand for sustainable solutions on the rise. These systems offer benefits like customization, remote control, adaptive lighting, and energy savings, proving advantageous in various environments from homes to commercial spaces. As part of the sustainable development framework, smart lighting is crucial for reducing carbon footprints, given the energy sector's substantial greenhouse gas emissions. The pervasive use of AI, IoT, and automation in this sector enhances energy efficiency, offering users control and adaptability.

Smart Lighting Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component: The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware, particularly lights and luminaires, currently leads due to increased sales of smart bulbs and IoT-connected devices. However, the software segment is predicted to grow rapidly as IoT adoption expands, facilitating seamless smart light control through mobile devices and voice-activated platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Market Share by Type of Connectivity: Segmented into hybrid, wired, and wireless, the wired segment currently dominates, especially in commercial and industrial sectors. Yet, wireless connectivity is gaining traction due to its high data rates and ease of integration with home networks, supported by technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi that offer direct control.

Market Share by Type of Lighting: Smart bulbs, favored for their cost-effectiveness and ease of use, currently capture the largest market share. Conversely, the fixtures segment is anticipated to grow significantly, driven by new construction demands that require integrated lighting solutions.

Market Share by Type of Lighting Technology: LED technology leads due to its energy efficiency and compatibility with smart systems. While LED continues to dominate, incandescent lighting may experience growth due to its compatibility with existing systems.

Market Share by Type of Installation: New installations maintain a substantial market share given their ease of integration in construction. Retrofit installations are expected to expand as consumers adopt smart technologies to enhance existing living spaces.

Market Share by Type of Application: The indoor segment, supported by global urbanization, currently leads. The outdoor segment, fueled by smart city initiatives and infrastructure development, is poised for growth.

Market Share by Type of Sale Channels: Indirect channels, via e-commerce and partnerships, currently dominate. These channels expand market reach and logistical capabilities for manufacturers.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: Europe leads the market with high smart lighting adoption and sustainability focus. However, Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate higher growth, driven by rapid urbanization and development efforts.

Smart Lighting Market: Research Coverage

The report covers extensive analysis across market sizing, opportunity exploration, and competitive landscape. It details profiles of key players, SWOT, and value chain analysis, addressing major questions about market dynamics, company engagement, and future prospects.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections and insights into competitive dynamics, trends, and strategic opportunities. Additional benefits include Excel data packs, report customization, and consultations with the research team.

