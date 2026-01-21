Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts Worldwide (2026-2031)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market benefits from smart-city expansion, real-time spatial analytics, and cloud-native GIS adoption, enhancing urban services and reducing decision latency. Opportunities lie in AI integration, edge processing, and managed services, targeting sectors like transportation and public safety.

The Geographic Information System (GIS) market, valued at USD 14.56 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 13.94% from 2026-2031. This growth is driven by smart-city rollouts, open-data mandates, and increased cloud-native GIS deployments, reducing decision-making latency and boosting adoption in key sectors like transportation, oil and gas, and public safety. Vendors offering bundled AI, edge processing, and managed services are primed for success, as enterprises focus on scalability and secure integration with operational networks.

City agencies are integrating GIS with 5G, IoT, and edge computing to optimize urban services. Examples include Singapore, which enhances infrastructure strategies through real-time geospatial data, and Los Angeles, which uses dashboards for emergency management, resulting in significant municipal budget allocations for digital twins. Organizations seeking efficiency through frameworks offering advanced 3D visualization, API access, and cybersecurity extensions are capturing significant portions of public IT expenditure.

The shift to cloud-native GIS lowers total costs and accelerates integration. For instance, Bell Canada's transition achieved a 40-60% reduction in infrastructure expenses. Solutions like ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes enable seamless scaling during emergencies. Additionally, new analytical capabilities in cloud data warehouses expand GIS utilities beyond traditional uses.

Utilities that integrate GIS with dated IT systems face integration challenges, causing delays and reallocating budgets to professional services. Liberty Utilities extended its IT project timeline due to such challenges, reflecting a pattern within the industry.

Segment Analysis

The GIS service market is burgeoning, bolstered by demand for cloud migrations, AI model adjustments, and lifecycle maintenance. This shift is enhancing managed services, which now include rigorous data-quality audits and round-the-clock monitoring, while software sales, centered around prominent suites like ArcGIS and Trimble Cityworks, continue to dominate. Despite hardware's key role, such as GNSS receivers and lidar scanners, reliance on these components is diminishing as software functionalities advance.

Industry buyers now place greater emphasis on service-level agreements, transforming selection criteria from license volume toward customer success metrics. Mapping maintained a 34.10% share in 2025, while analytics emerged as the fastest-growing sub-segment, driven by advanced models and architecture developments. Telemetrics and location-based services leverage GIS for application-specific enhancements like electric vehicle routing and personalized retail marketing.

Geography Analysis

North America leads the market, holding 37.80% of the 2025 expenditure, fueled by its advanced infrastructure and substantial R&D investments. Federal and regional initiatives foster GIS advancements, though high data storage fees challenge scalability, compelling companies to consider sovereign cloud options.

Asia-Pacific is set for a significant 15.95% CAGR, spurred by large-scale urbanization and infrastructure projects. Advancements include Singapore's subterranean mapping and India's integration of logistics networks. Meanwhile, Europe maintains steady growth driven by the INSPIRE directive, promoting climate-related solutions and analytical startups.

In other regions like South America, the Middle East, and Africa, GIS adoption is rising in mineral exploration, agriculture, and infrastructure security, utilizing cloud-native technologies from the start.

