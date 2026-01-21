Northamber Appoints Darren Spence As Group Managing Director To Lead Its Next Phase Of Growth And Reinvention

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Northamber plc, the UK-based IT distributor, today announced the appointment of Darren Spence as Group Managing Director. The appointment marks a significant step in Northamber's strategy to reinvigorate distribution, strengthen its value-added proposition and position the company as a destination partner for both resellers and talent.

With more than 40 years of heritage, Northamber is one of the UK's longest-serving IT distributors and is recognised for its trusted relationships across the channel. Under Darren's leadership, the company will build on that legacy while accelerating its evolution.

Darren brings over 27 years of experience in the IT channel, with senior leadership roles spanning reseller services, emerging technologies, and consultancy engagements in distribution. Prior to joining Northamber, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Smartbox and previously served as Managing Director of Bytes Document Solutions, as well as founder and Managing Director of Boost Technology Group. He has also advised and supported channel organisations on sales and go-to-market transformation across the UK.

“We have strengthened the executive leadership of the Group to support the next phase of Northamber's growth, said Alex Phillips, Executive Chairman of Northamber.“Darren brings the operational focus, commercial discipline and leadership capability needed to achieve our goals to be a proactive, value-add distributor across AV, unified communications, cyber security and network infrastructure - recognised for our relationships, service and knowledge in our focus areas. We're delighted to welcome him onboard.”

Darren's appointment is part of Northamber's commitment to leadership, culture and capability as the company continues to evolve its businesses and deepen its engagement with partners.

“I'm thrilled to join Northamber at such a pivotal moment in its evolution,” said Darren Spence, Group Managing Director of Northamber.“Distribution is the engine room of the channel, and my focus will be on clearly demonstrating the value a great distributor can bring. I want Northamber to be a destination employer that attracts the very best people, and a destination distributor that resellers actively want to work with.

“Northamber is a trusted, long-standing brand that is easy to do business with, genuinely value-add and a true partner to its reseller community. Above all, we want to help our partners win in an increasingly competitive landscape and we're going to have some fun doing it.”

Commenting on Darren's appointment, Ian Kilpatrick, non-executive director and strategic advisor at Northamber, said: " I'm delighted that Darren has joined Northamber at this exciting phase in our transformation and growth journey. His reputation precedes him, and he has the breadth of experience and skills we need as we expand domestically and internationally.”



About Northamber

Founded in 1980, Northamber plc is one of the UK's longest-established IT distributors, supplying a broad range of technology solutions to the UK reseller community. With a strong heritage, loyal partnerships and an increasing focus on value-added services, Northamber supports resellers in delivering effective, competitive solutions to their customers.