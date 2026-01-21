Tearline Keeps Building: New AI Updates Bring Real-Time On-Chain Action

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As AI continues to redefine the digital frontier, with thought leaders like Elon Musk highlighting its potential as anrather than just a tool,. Our latest updates bring AI agents from concept to, letting users act faster, smarter, and directly in crypto and Web3 environments - turning abstract AI ideas into tangible impact.

AI Agents You Can Actually Use

Tearline is moving beyond theory with real, actionable AI agents.



ChatPilot lets users dive straight into AI conversations - no long tutorials or setup friction - and see results instantly. GhostDriver showcases step-by-step task execution in real time, transforming AI automation from an idea into a concrete, interactive experience.

Previously, AI was primarily a tool for analysis, not for action. With real-time execution, Tearline's agents analyze and act instantly, bridging the gap between theory and reality. These agents can handle meaningful, on-chain tasks, empowering creators, developers, and businesses to move from passive observation to active participation in the fast-evolving digital economy.

Beyond product execution, Tearline is strengthening its ecosystem through focused collaborations. By partnering with Numbers Protocol, Tearline brings on-chain auditability to AI-driven actions, ensuring automated execution remains transparent, verifiable, and trustworthy at scale. At the same time, its collaboration with LangChain reinforces the multi-agent foundation behind FlowAgent, enabling modular, persistent, and efficient orchestration across complex workflows. Together, these integrations extend Tearline into a more robust AI-native infrastructure-one designed for accountable, scalable automation in Web3.

A New Tearline Experience: Action, Value, Instant Execution

Our fully redesigned website transforms Tearline into a live, interactive platform, not just a showcase:



Chat-first interaction - start using AI agents immediately with zero barriers.

GhostDriver demos - watch AI execute tasks in real time, step by step. Zero friction workflow - clear actions, immediate results, no learning curve.

This update is more than visual; it makes AI agents feel real and tangible, with on-chain execution at the core.

Gone are the days of waiting for ideas to materialize. With Tearline, actions happen at the speed of thought. As we continue to push boundaries, Tearline is building a platform where users can create, act, and execute AI-driven decisions in ways previously imagined only in theory - solidifying its presence as a leader in AI application and innovation.

About Tearline

Tearline is building the Full-Chain AI Stack for Web3-composable, secure, and modular AI agents that perceive, reason, and execute across smart contracts, dApps, and traditional websites. Our three flagship products ChatPilot, GhostDriver, and FlowAgent are redefining how people interact with DeFi.

Website: tearline