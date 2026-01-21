Intelligence Reveals Design Details And Manufacturers Of Russia's Iskander-K Missile

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this on Facebook.

On the War&Sanctions portal, in "Components in Weapons", an interactive 3D model and data on enterprises cooperating in the production of 9M727 cruise missiles, part of the Iskander-K operational-tactical missile system, have been published.

The lead enterprise in the production cycle is the Novator Design Bureau of the JCS Concern Almaz-Antey.

In addition to it, intelligence has identified 39 Russian and one Belarusian enterprise that manufacture the warhead, turbojet engine and its components, satellite and inertial navigation systems, other electronic units, and the component base of Iskander cruise missiles.

HUR noted that particular attention is drawn to the fact that eight of the 41 enterprises are still not under sanctions by any country in the sanctions coalition.

These include the Tambov Electromechanical Plant "Elektropribor", which produces the GIB-123-4 inertial navigation system; JSC "High Technologies", the manufacturer of GTT-37.000 gas generators for TRDD-50B turbojet engines; and the Volzhsky Electromechanical Plant, a supplier of components for 9B914 active jamming stations.

More details about the Iskander-K are available via the provided link.

Intelligence emphasized that these weapons are currently being used by the aggressor state against Ukraine, but in the near future they may pose a threat to other countries of the civilized world.

"Synchronization of sanctions actions, increased pressure on the production chains of Russia's defense-industrial complex, and continued support for Ukraine remain key factors in deterring aggression and restoring security in Europe and beyond," HUR stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has also published the specifications and component base of the new Russian Geran-5 unmanned aerial vehicle.

Photo: illustrative