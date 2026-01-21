Denmark Allocates Additional EUR 20M To Support Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Embassy of Denmark in Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure; accordingly, support from Denmark is also increasing. Denmark is providing additional support to Ukraine's energy sector in the amount of DKK 150 million from development assistance funds to help Ukrainians get through the winter," the statement said.

The diplomatic mission informed that Denmark's support includes DKK 80 million for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which coordinates the procurement of energy equipment; DKK 30 million through the United Nations Office for Project Services in Ukraine and Eastern Europe for equipment to protect energy facilities; and DKK 40 million through partners assessed as capable of delivering emergency assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

The embassy also noted that used equipment from the Asnaes Power Station in Kalundborg has been transferred to Ukraine.

"Such equipment is of great value to Ukraine, as components of older types are sometimes supplied with very long delays, and in some cases are no longer manufactured at all," Danish diplomats explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of January 21, due to new attacks, consumers in four regions of Ukraine were left without electricity; the situation remains difficult in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

