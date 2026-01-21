JHCO, Human Development Fund Sign Partnership On Arzaq 2026 Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Wednesday signed a new partnership memorandum of understanding with the Human Development Fund, along with a project cooperation agreement to support the implementation of the Arzaq 2026 Project.The partnership reflects a joint commitment to strengthening humanitarian and development interventions in Jordan and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, with a focus on sustainable economic empowerment.Under the project agreement, 180 women will receive training and empowerment in sewing, cooking, and handicrafts through applied vocational programs aimed at building skills, enhancing productive capacity, and creating income-generating opportunities that contribute to improved living standards and family stability.The Arzaq 2026 Project marks a strategic shift by both organizations from short-term assistance toward long-term, community-based development. In addition to vocational training, beneficiaries will receive production toolkits upon completion of the program, enabling them to establish small, home-based enterprises and begin independent economic activity.The project also provides post-training support through access to the Dhai Showroom, a dedicated platform for displaying and marketing products. This component is designed to strengthen market linkages, promote local products, and enhance the sustainability of women-led enterprises.Through this integrated approach, the two organizations underscored their shared role in advancing economic and social empowerment, promoting self-reliance, supporting vulnerable families, and contributing to more resilient and sustainable communities.The JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said the agreement reflects the organization's approach to humanitarian work based on empowerment and opportunity creation. He said the Arzaq 2026 Project represents a practical model of sustainable development that invests in people's productive potential by combining training with the tools and platforms needed to launch small enterprises, enhance economic independence, and improve the quality of life for families and local communities within a comprehensive social protection framework.