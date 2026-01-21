$112.9 Bn Pasta & Noodles (Dried, Instant, Frozen/Canned, Online, Offline) Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis And Growth Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta & Noodles Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Product (Dried, Instant, Frozen/Canned), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global pasta & noodles market size was estimated at USD 87.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 112.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. The industry is significantly driven by rising disposable income levels, evolving dietary habits influenced by urbanization, and increased preference for convenient, premium, and diversified product offerings tailored to consumer tastes.



Middle East & Africa: Fastest growing market as disposable incomes continue to rise and health-conscious dietary choices gain traction globally, demand for premium and nutritious pasta & noodles is expected to grow. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer cleaner labels, plant-based ingredients, whole grains, and reduced additives, aligning with their priorities for wellness and sustainability.

In parallel, digital marketing strategies and e-commerce platforms are enhancing product visibility and expanding access to a diverse range of regional and gourmet varieties. In October 2025, Pasta Garofalo introduced a new high-protein pasta made from premium durum wheat, utilizing advanced milling techniques.

Each 3.5-ounce serving provides 19 grams of protein, a lower glycemic index, and 50% more fiber than average whole wheat pasta. In addition, in March 2025, Yo Mama's Foods launched its new High-Protein Pasta. Made from alubia beans, this gluten-free pasta provides 18 grams of protein and 10.5 grams of fiber per serving, supporting energy and digestive health, and is available in fusilli, penne, and elbow shape.

In recent years, the demand for international cuisines has increased significantly, resulting in a rise in the consumption of pasta and noodles worldwide. There has been growing consumption of Italian pasta in the U.S. and Asian countries, which bodes well for the market growth. Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization and busy lifestyles, which favor quick-preparation formats, as well as rising middle-class incomes in emerging markets, enabling higher penetration.

There is a shift towards health-oriented innovations, such as high-protein or fiber-fortified pasta and noodles, as well as retail channel expansion, particularly the growth of modern convenience and e-commerce platforms. The growth can largely be attributed to increased purchasing of packaged and shelf-stable products. Furthermore, in the pasta category, the product's extended shelf life has made it a popular choice for consumers seeking to stockpile and consume it for a longer period. The demand for dried pasta in the grocery stores was overwhelming during the pandemic.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

