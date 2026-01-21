BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD Welcome India's Decision To Bring Back Diplomats' Families From Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) As India decided to withdraw the families and dependents of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh amid rising security concerns following increased activities of extremist elements, leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday welcomed the move.

The decision comes just weeks ahead of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, scheduled amid heightened political tension and reports of violence targeting minorities.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the decision was necessary given the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh.

“Considering the way targeted killings and mob lynchings are continuously taking place, and the kind of threat looming over the Hindu minority, it was essential to prioritise the safety of Indian diplomats and their families,” she said.

Chaturvedi also pointed to rising anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh.

“At the same time, anti-India hatred is increasing. I firmly believe that this dirty narrative has been deliberately started and appears to be influenced by Pakistan ahead of the Bangladesh elections. As elections are being held in the country, it is important to protect our diplomats. We all want free and fair elections to take place in Bangladesh and for democracy to return. India and Bangladesh share historic relations, and those ties should not deteriorate. However, the situation is clearly not right, which is why the families have been called back,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also backed the government's decision, stressing that India would act with caution and responsibility.

“India and Bangladesh have traditionally shared good relations, but when a bad ruler comes to power, even friendly nations start being viewed as adversaries. India played a key role in the creation of Bangladesh, yet today hostility is being displayed towards us. The rise of extremist and anti-Hindu ideology is unacceptable. India will take any decision on this issue after careful consideration,” Nishad said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said the developments in Bangladesh should have been anticipated earlier.“I think India missed reading the developments in Bangladesh, whether during Sheikh Hasina's time or after her ouster. We should not ignore the fact that such things were happening in our neighbouring country. I have said this many times-South Asia's geography and politics are very different and require continuous dialogue,” he said.

Referring to recent visuals emerging from Bangladesh, Jha added,“The images coming out of the country are undoubtedly concerning and dangerous. In that context, withdrawing the families for security and safety reasons appears to be the correct decision.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo expressed concern over the violence unfolding ahead of Bangladesh's general elections.

“The incidents taking place in Bangladesh show a disturbing pattern. Sanatanis and Hindus are being repeatedly targeted by jihadi elements. This charged atmosphere seems to be deliberately created to polarise voters and possibly delay elections. The Bangladesh government must take the situation seriously and act responsibly,” he said.

However, the Congress raised questions over the effectiveness of the move. Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha asked whether calling back diplomats' families alone was enough.

“Is calling them back really a solution to the problem? Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps talking about infiltrators. What concrete action has been taken? The Prime Minister needs to address this issue seriously,” Sinha said.

He further alleged that the government was distracted by domestic electoral politics.

“The country's Prime Minister is currently in election mode. Hindus are being killed, Shankaracharya's disciples are being beaten, and the world is watching what India is doing in response,” he added.

According to sources, there is currently no clarity on when the families of Indian officials will be withdrawn or whether they will return to India temporarily or permanently, depending on the evolving security situation.

Apart from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, India also maintains diplomatic posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. Security at these missions has been tightened in recent weeks.

India-Bangladesh relations have remained strained since the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power in 2024 following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina regime. Both countries have stepped up security at their diplomatic missions amid ongoing protests and political instability.

Violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh has reportedly increased since the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on December 12, further raising concerns about the safety of minorities and foreign diplomatic personnel in the country.