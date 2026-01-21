Gold Prices Hit Record High Amid Global Political Tensions

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Gold prices across the country have witnessed a record-breaking increase, with the price of gold rising by Rs 12,700 per tola, pushing it beyond the Rs 500,000 mark.

According to details, the price of gold per tola has reached a new all-time high of Rs 506,362 for the first time, while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 10,888 to Rs 434,123.

Global Market Situation:

At the global level as well, gold prices have recorded an extraordinary surge. Due to growing political uncertainty and economic concerns, gold has once again become the top choice for investors as a safe haven.

On Wednesday, the price of gold per ounce in the international market crossed $4,800, marking its highest level ever. Experts say that the weakening US dollar and rising global political tensions have further pushed gold prices upward.

Analysts believe that possible tariffs on European countries, strong statements regarding control over Greenland, and criticism of NATO allies by former US President Donald Trump have severely shaken investor confidence worldwide.

In recent remarks, Trump stated that there was“no turning back” on the Greenland issue and did not rule out the use of force, triggering anxiety across global financial markets.

Economic experts warn that if global political conditions do not improve, gold prices may rise further.