Global Economy Briefing: January 20, 2026
Key Points
United States
The U.S. session was quiet but consistent. ADP printed 8.0k, down from 11.25k, pointing to slow but positive hiring.
Treasury funding costs edged up a touch: 3-month bills at 3.590%, 6-month at 3.520%, and 52-week at 3.390%. Net: no stress in the front end, but the market is not pricing a quick pivot.
Europe and UK
Germany reinforced pipeline disinflation. PPI fell −0.2% m/m and −2.5% y/y. ZEW improved sharply: expectations rose to 59.6 while current conditions improved to −72.7, still weak but less so.
The euro area's current-account surplus shrank to €8.6B from €26.7B, a meaningful compression in the region's external cushion.
Eurozone construction output fell −1.06% m/m, another weak print. Spain's trade deficit widened to −€5.68B, and the 3-month Letras yield eased to 1.954%.
Policy meetings (ECOFIN) and central-bank remarks kept the governance backdrop in view. Read-through: sentiment is improving faster than hard activity, and the external balance is less supportive than late 2025.
The UK's labor picture was mixed but not alarming. Employment rose 82k, beating expectations. Unemployment held at 5.1%.
Pay growth eased only slightly (4.5% ex-bonus; 4.7% incl. bonus). Claimants rose 17.9k after a prior decline. BoE speakers stayed in the foreground, reinforcing a cautious approach.
Asia-Pacific
India's infrastructure output accelerated to 3.7% y/y from 2.1%, supporting a stronger domestic demand pulse into Q1. Australia 's leading index edged up 0.1% m/m, consistent with slow growth rather than contraction.
Latin America and Africa
Argentina posted a $1.892B trade surplus in December, down from $2.498B but above expectations, signaling ongoing external support. South Africa 's hard activity weakened: mining output fell −2.7% y/y and gold production dropped −6.0% y/y, a drag on revenues and near-term growth.
What it means
The day's global message was“disinflation with thinner buffers.” Europe's producer prices say inflation risk is contained, yet the shrinking current-account surplus and weak construction reduce its shock absorbers.
The UK is adding jobs, but wage growth remains too firm to declare victory on services inflation. India's stronger infrastructure output is the constructive counterweight, supporting global demand without lifting prices sharply.
Tilt: keep a quality-duration bias; be selective in Europe until construction stabilizes and the current account firms; prefer UK exporters over domestic cyclicals; in EM, favor India-linked demand plays and countries with still-positive trade cushions.
Europe's disinflation held, but external surpluses shrank and construction slipped again.
The UK labor market improved on employment, yet claimant counts rose and pay cooled only slightly.
India's infrastructure output accelerated, while U.S. hiring and funding conditions stayed steady.
