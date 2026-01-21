403
Powerful winter storm brings power outages to Canada, US
(MENAFN) A powerful winter storm has brought heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme cold to parts of Canada and the United States, resulting in widespread power outages and travel disruptions.
In the US, the National Weather Service issued warnings for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, with strong winds, heavy snowfall, and dangerously low temperatures expected through Thursday. Michigan authorities reported more than 100 vehicles, including over 30 semitrailer trucks, were involved in accidents or slid off roads due to icy conditions. Several people were injured, though no fatalities were reported, and road closures remain as crews work to clear affected highways. Forecasts indicate that southern states, including Texas and Georgia, could also experience heavy snow and cold conditions.
In Canada, Nova Scotia was hit particularly hard. Nova Scotia Power activated its emergency operations center as heavy snow caused trees and branches to fall on power lines and damaged electrical equipment, leaving over 130,000 customers without electricity at the storm’s peak. Most power had been restored by Monday night. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported multiple traffic accidents and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution. Schools across the province were closed as a precaution.
Authorities in both countries are closely monitoring the situation, advising residents to limit travel, prepare for possible prolonged outages, and stay updated through local weather and utility announcements.
