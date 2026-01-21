Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Trend Analysis Report For Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is experiencing significant momentum as advances in genetic technologies reshape agricultural practices. With increasing demands for sustainable and resilient crops, this sector is set to expand rapidly in the near future. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional insights that define this evolving landscape.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory in Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants

The market for plant breeding and CRISPR plants has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is predicted to increase from $15.5 billion in 2025 to $17.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This historical growth has largely been driven by traditional crop improvement techniques, limited precision in genetic modification tools, a rising need for more resilient crops, dependence on manual breeding methods, and the growing global demand for food.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to surge to $29.14 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 13.3%. This future growth is attributed to the accelerated adoption of CRISPR technology, heightened demand for nutrient-rich crop varieties, increased attention to climate change adaptation, greater investments in genomic research, and expanding regulatory frameworks supporting gene-edited crops. Key trends include the development of high-yield CRISPR-edited cultivars, adoption of gene-edited traits for climate resilience, use of non-GMO precision breeding methods, broader application of CRISPR in commercial seed development, and emphasis on disease-resistant and nutrient-enhanced varieties.

Download a free sample of the plant breeding and crispr plants market report:



Understanding Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Technology

Plant breeding combined with CRISPR technology involves using site-specific nucleases to accurately target and modify DNA sequences. Together, these methods enable the enhancement of desirable crop traits by introducing DNA from naturally occurring genetic variants within the plants. The applications of this technology are diverse, ranging from research on gene function and protein localization to the introduction of specific traits like drought tolerance and increases in grain size and yield.

Environmental Concerns as a Key Driver of Market Growth

Heightened awareness of environmental issues is playing a major role in propelling the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market forward. Challenges such as resource depletion, pollution, and climate change threaten ecosystems and human health. By enabling the development of crops that require fewer resources, exhibit improved adaptability to changing climates, and offer greater resilience, plant breeding and CRISPR technologies contribute to more sustainable agriculture.

For example, in December 2023, Stanford University's School of Sustainability reported that global carbon dioxide emissions would surpass 40 billion tons in 2023, marking a 1.1% increase compared to 2022. This rise in emissions underscores escalating environmental pressures, which in turn fuels demand for advanced crop breeding methods to mitigate climate impacts and support food security.

View the full plant breeding and crispr plants market report:



Regional Overview of the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market. The comprehensive market report also covers other significant areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. These regions collectively contribute to the global dynamics shaping the future of plant genetic improvement technologies.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plant Breeding And CRISPR Plants Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Molecular Breeding Market Report 2026

/report/molecular-breeding-global-market-report

Genetically Modified Crops Market Report 2026

/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Plant Genomics Market Report 2026

/report/plant-genomics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "