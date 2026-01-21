Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish National Defense Minister, US Defense Secretary discuss Syria

2026-01-21 04:38:43
(MENAFN) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry stated that the two officials exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as broader regional defense and security issues.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack noted that the YPG/SDF group’s role as the “primary anti-ISIS (Daesh) force on the ground” has “largely expired,” as Syria is reportedly ready to take over security responsibilities. Following these developments, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF.

