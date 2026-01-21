403
Guterres condemns Israeli forces' demolishing structures inside UNRWA
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Israeli authorities for demolishing buildings at the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem.
A spokesperson for Guterres emphasized that the actions violate the inviolability and immunity of UN premises and described the demolitions as completely unacceptable. The Secretary-General called on Israel to immediately stop demolishing UNRWA properties and to restore the facilities to the United Nations without delay.
The demolitions follow Israeli legislation that cuts electricity and water to UNRWA sites in East Jerusalem and earlier laws restricting the agency’s activities in Israel. The UN maintains that UNRWA operates under strict neutrality standards and denies any involvement in local conflicts.
