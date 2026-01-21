The Cold Pressed Oil Market Is Projected To Grow To $55.46 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The cold pressed oil market has gained considerable traction recently, driven by a growing consumer focus on health and natural products. As more people seek healthier alternatives in cooking and personal care, this sector is set for significant expansion. Let's explore the current market size, the key factors fueling growth, major regional insights, and future trends that are shaping the cold pressed oil industry.

Strong Market Growth and Future Projections for Cold Pressed Oil

The cold pressed oil market has shown impressive growth over recent years. It is forecasted to rise from $36.91 billion in 2025 to $40.23 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to increased awareness of the health advantages of cold pressed oils, the resurgence of traditional extraction methods, expansion of small-scale oil mills, early interest from the cosmetics and personal care sectors, and limited penetration of refined oil alternatives.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $55.46 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This anticipated growth is supported by the rising adoption of sustainable production practices, a growing preference for natural food ingredients, the expansion of online sales channels, ongoing innovation in cold-pressing technology, and heightened demand from makers of functional foods. Important trends expected to influence the market during the forecast period include a shift toward chemical-free oil extraction, increasing consumer interest in nutrient-dense unrefined oils, wider use of cold pressed oils in high-end food products, diversification of specialty oil offerings, and a stronger preference for clean-label ingredients.

Understanding Cold Pressed Oil Extraction and Its Benefits

Cold pressed oil is produced through a unique extraction process that involves crushing and pressing oilseeds without applying any heat. This method helps retain the oil's natural nutrients, making it healthier than oils extracted using heat or chemicals. Common oilseeds used in this process include sunflower, canola, coconut, sesame seed, and olive. The technique simply uses mechanical pressure to extract oil from the seeds or nuts, preserving the quality and bioactive compounds in the final product.

Health Awareness as a Major Growth Driver in the Cold Pressed Oil Market

One of the key factors propelling the cold pressed oil market is the rising awareness about health and nutrition among consumers. Awareness campaigns aim to educate people about healthy eating habits and lifestyle choices, which has led to more informed decisions regarding food products. Nowadays, many individuals are focused on food hygiene and nutritious diets, contributing to higher demand for products like cold pressed oils. These oils are especially suited for cooking at low to medium heat and provide various health benefits beyond basic nutrition. They are rich in bioactive substances and also offer advantages such as enhancing skin health and adding unique flavors to food.

For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based non-profit organization, reported that 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern over the past year. Interest in protein intake has increased steadily from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024, and approximately half of consumers are aiming to consume more fresh, healthy foods. This heightened focus on nutrition and wellness is a significant driving force behind the growth of the cold pressed oil market.

Regional Overview and Market Leadership in Cold Pressed Oils

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region for the cold pressed oil market. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region contributes uniquely to overall growth trends, with Asia-Pacific leading due to increased consumer interest in natural and health-oriented products as well as expanding production capabilities.

