Kyiv buildings are without heating after Russian attack


2026-01-21 04:31:03
(MENAFN) Overnight Russian airstrikes on Kyiv left thousands of residents without heating, as Ukraine continues to face an energy emergency. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 5,635 high-rise buildings lost heating, and one person was injured. Much of the affected infrastructure had recently had heat restored, while the left bank of the city remains without water.

Energy and utility crews are working to restore services, and in the wider Kyiv region, one death was reported in Bucha. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said other regions, including Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy, were also impacted. He stressed the urgent need for air defense systems, such as Patriots and NASAMS, and ordered accelerated electricity imports to protect civilians.

