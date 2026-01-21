403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kyiv buildings are without heating after Russian attack
(MENAFN) Overnight Russian airstrikes on Kyiv left thousands of residents without heating, as Ukraine continues to face an energy emergency. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 5,635 high-rise buildings lost heating, and one person was injured. Much of the affected infrastructure had recently had heat restored, while the left bank of the city remains without water.
Energy and utility crews are working to restore services, and in the wider Kyiv region, one death was reported in Bucha. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said other regions, including Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy, were also impacted. He stressed the urgent need for air defense systems, such as Patriots and NASAMS, and ordered accelerated electricity imports to protect civilians.
Energy and utility crews are working to restore services, and in the wider Kyiv region, one death was reported in Bucha. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said other regions, including Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy, were also impacted. He stressed the urgent need for air defense systems, such as Patriots and NASAMS, and ordered accelerated electricity imports to protect civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment