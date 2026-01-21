QIA, Goldman Sachs Sign Mou To Expand Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their strategic partnership.

QIA will target committing a combined total of $25bn to funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and co-investment opportunities.

QIA will support Goldman Sachs Asset Management across both existing business strengths and with new business growth, as well as direct investment opportunities.

“QIA is pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs in this landmark agreement, which sees two institutions with aligned investment goals joining together to gain enhanced access to world-class investment opportunities for the years to come. This agreement builds on our longstanding relationship with Goldman Sachs and provides QIA with premium deal flow in sectors critical to our investment strategy, including AI, fintech, digital infrastructure and private credit,” said Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi, CEO of QIA.

“Importantly, this partnership extends beyond capital deployment. By committing to expand its presence in Doha as a key strategic hub for asset management, Goldman Sachs is reinforcing Doha's position as a regional financial center. This commitment will deliver meaningful benefits to our economy through knowledge-transfer, job-creation and enhanced expertise in alternative investments. We look forward to working with the Goldman Sachs team to source and execute transformational investments that generate strong risk-adjusted returns for Qatar's future generations.”

“Qatar is on an exciting path of economic diversification, including the expansion of its impressive ecosystem of national champions, the development of its capital markets and the growth of its talent base,” said David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs.

“This creates substantial opportunity to widen the state's impact, global connectivity, and attractiveness as a multi-faceted investment partner.”

The expanded partnership will see QIA commit as an anchor investor in several of Goldman Sachs' flagship and innovative strategies and will enhance cooperation between Goldman Sachs and the State of Qatar on numerous levels, including: Goldman Sachs will meaningfully grow its headcount in Doha, with the office becoming a strategic hub and the largest regional office for asset management.

The expanded footprint will provide further resources to Qatari clients and support global clients in accessing economic opportunities across the wider region.

The firm and its Value Accelerator network will provide resources to the State of Qatar to help achieve national development objectives, benefiting the broader financial ecosystem and fostering connectivity with regional and global partners.

Goldman Sachs will look to provide strategic advisory services and guidance on capital formation, M&A opportunities and the development of Qatar's economy and capital markets, including by encouraging foreign direct investment opportunities and supporting the growth of key Qatari companies.

Goldman Sachs will draw on its global network and convening power to work with the State of Qatar on fostering increased dialogue and partnership between Gulf Cooperation Council countries and global partners, including Asia-Pacific countries.

Goldman Sachs is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625bn in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

Its centralized Value Accelerator platform of experienced operating advisors partners with portfolio companies to help build enduring businesses.