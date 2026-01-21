GWC Reports Qr120m Net Profit In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the region, has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The company reported total annual revenues of QR1.38bn, operating profits of QR232m, and a net profit of QR120m, while earnings per share stood at QR0.205 for the year ended on 31 December 2025. The company's Board of Directors recommended a 10% cash dividend, at QR0.10 per share.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC chairman, said:“Our focus is on strengthening GWC's leadership by integrating our portfolio of logistics assets and capabilities into a unified offering that serves regional and global markets, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk and capital allocation and pursuing measured expansion into new operational sectors that enhances our competitive capabilities. This approach supports strong cash generation and financial resilience, enabling the Company to selectively introduce new services that build on existing infrastructure and expertise.”

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, GWC Managing Director, said:“The Company is implementing a strategy focused on diversifying its investment portfolio, creating added value for shareholders, facilitating trade across regional and international markets, and delivering innovative logistics solutions that support sustainable profitability. Through this approach, we serve the needs of large enterprise customers while empowering small and medium-sized enterprises to scale efficiently.”

Matthew Kearns, GWC's Acting Group CEO, said:“Our priority is to scale the business by transforming our assets into an integrated logistics platform that connects physical infrastructure with digital capability, allowing us to manage growth more effectively and optimise operations as we scale.”