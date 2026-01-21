Commercial Bank Launches CB Multicurrency Mastercard Platinum Prepaid Card

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank launched CB Multi, a unique and fully digital Multicurrency Mastercard Platinum Prepaid Card, across Qatar.

The new payment product will enable customers to load multiple currencies onto a single card, making it easier to manage their expenses when traveling abroad.

Any customer wishing to digitally apply for the card can do so by simply logging into the CBQ Mobile App.

The card can be issued in physical and/or digital form, based on customer preference, and will have the capability to be tokenised into mobile wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, said:“Our CB Multicurrency Mastercard Platinum Prepaid Card will showcase our dedication to delivering a seamless banking experience, as it empowers customers to make payments effortlessly while on the go." "We believe this card will demonstrate that convenient banking solutions and sustainability can truly go hand in hand. Our goal is to empower our customers to embrace sustainability wherever their financial journey takes them,” he added.

J K Khalil, EVP and Division President for East Arabia at Mastercard, said:“At Mastercard, we are committed to connecting people to their passion for travel, and this includes boosting the travel experience for our cardholders through innovative payment solutions. Building on our longstanding partnership with Commercial Bank, we have co-created this exciting new solution to revolutionise travel finances, offering unparalleled security and efficiency for travellers.”

To enrich the Bank's sustainable initiatives, CB Multicurrency Mastercard Platinum Prepaid Card is manufactured from 85 percent recycled plastic, which contributes to reducing its environmental impact.