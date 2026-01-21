403
Ben-Gvir orders demolishing of structures inside headquarters of UNRWA
(MENAFN) Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led Israeli forces on Tuesday in the demolition of structures within the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli personnel, accompanied by at least one bulldozer, entered the Sheikh Jarrah compound and destroyed both mobile and permanent buildings on the site. Israeli forces also raised the national flag, replacing the UN flag over the premises.
Ben-Gvir described the operation on social media as a “historic day” for Jerusalem’s governance, declaring that “supporters of terror are being driven out with everything they have built here.” Aryeh King, deputy mayor of Jerusalem, labeled UNRWA “Nazi” and said that removing the agency from the city had been a personal promise.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the demolition as an unprecedented attack on the agency, calling it a deliberate violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations. He stressed that Israel is obligated to respect the inviolability of UN facilities.
The demolition follows legislation passed last month by the Israeli Knesset, which cut electricity and water supplies to UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem.
