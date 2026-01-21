403
Kremlin says it is not ready to talk Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Gaza
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it is too early to comment on Russia’s potential participation in US President Donald Trump’s newly announced “Board of Peace” for Gaza. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a press briefing that Moscow does not yet have a full understanding of the initiative, including whether it is focused solely on Gaza or covers a broader regional context.
“There are still many questions, and we hope to receive answers during our contacts with the Americans,” Peskov said. Asked directly whether Russia will have representation on the board, he replied: “It's premature to say so.”
Peskov’s remarks follow an announcement that President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the international body. He emphasized that Russia is currently reviewing “all the details of this proposal” and intends to engage with the US to clarify outstanding questions and nuances. Trump confirmed the invitation on Tuesday.
The US established the Board of Peace to oversee implementation of 20 points outlined in Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and support the enclave’s reconstruction. The board is designed to provide strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
In addition to the board, the US has formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to execute phase two of Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” along with a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.
