Amrit Udyan Opens For Public From February 3, QR Codes Introduced For Identifying Plants

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Come February 3, and nature lovers will get a chance to experience and savour the magnificence and splendour of a wide array of saplings, plants and shrubs in the Amrit Udyan, nestled inside the palatial Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of India's President, opens for public viewing during Spring season every year, when the flowers are in full bloom.

This year, the Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from February 3 and will remain open till March 31. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m, where they could watch and relish the exquisite beauty of plants first-hand.

For the convenience of visitors, a new and unique system of identifying the myriad variety of plants has also been introduced.

“The Amrit Udyan has incorporated QR codes for plant identification, allowing visitors to access detailed information about each species, including botanical names and descriptions,” says a notification on the Rashtrapati Bhavan portal.

“This innovative approach not only enhances visitor's engagement but also serves as an educational tool, promoting awareness and appreciation of the diverse plant life within the garden,” it says further.

Notably, Amrit Udyan is one of the country's most exquisitely-maintained gardens. Spanning over 15 acres, this sanctuary offers a tranquil escape from the urban chaos. It's extensive array of trees, shrubs, and seasonal flowers, offer a visual feast, showcasing nature's artistry in every season.

Notably, the Amrit Udyan consists of Central Lawn, Long Garden, Circular Garden, Musical Garden, Spiritual Garden, Sensory Garden/Tactile Garden and Arogya Vanam.

Tourists can visit the garden without paying any charge as the booking and entry remains free for all. One can book slots online or get a ticket issued from the registration kiosks, near the entry point. Shuttle bus services are also operated from the nearby metro station, for the convenient and comfortable travel of visitors.