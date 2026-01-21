Supreme Industries Clocks Nearly 18 Pc Drop In Q3 Net Profit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Supreme Industries on Wednesday reported 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of FY26.

The company's net profit fell to Rs 153.4 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 187 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations rose by 7 per cent to Rs 2,687 crore during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 314 crore, registering a modest growth of 1.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.7 per cent from 12.3 per cent recorded in the December quarter of the previous year, it said in its filing.

Supreme Industries also shared an update on its capital expenditure plans. The company expects a total cash outgo of around Rs 1,200 crore for the full financial year.

Out of this, capex worth Rs 1,031 crore has already been spent on existing and new projects, including the acquisition of Wavin.

The company said the entire capex will be funded through internal accruals.

In the stock market, shares of Supreme Industries recovered from early losses and turned positive.

The stock was trading 0.4 per cent higher at Rs 3,385. Despite this uptick, the shares are down around 14 per cent over the past 12 months.

“World economy growth is affected by geopolitical tensions in several regions. This has resulted in extreme volatility in commodity prices,” M. P. Taparia, Managing Director, The Supreme Industries Limited, said.

“Combination of these factors have resulted in lower growth in world economy in the year 2025. The company believes this downward trend has now reversed,” Taparia stated.

He added that polymer prices may have started upward trend.“The polymer producers have gone through quite tough time,” Taparia mentioned.