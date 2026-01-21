403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump declines to specify limits on his pursuit of Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declined to clarify how far he is willing to go in his efforts to acquire Greenland. When asked by reporters during a White House briefing marking his first year back in office, he responded: “You’ll find out.”
The comments come amid rising tensions between the US and Europe. Trump has renewed pressure on Greenland, citing security concerns, and threatened tariffs on several European nations. He announced a 10% levy on goods from eight countries until a deal for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland” is reached, with the tariffs set to rise to 25% by June if no agreement is made.
The territory, which is self-governing but under Danish sovereignty, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic location in the Arctic, rich mineral deposits, and perceived risks from growing Russian and Chinese activity. Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to transfer control, emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its people.
The comments come amid rising tensions between the US and Europe. Trump has renewed pressure on Greenland, citing security concerns, and threatened tariffs on several European nations. He announced a 10% levy on goods from eight countries until a deal for “the complete and total purchase of Greenland” is reached, with the tariffs set to rise to 25% by June if no agreement is made.
The territory, which is self-governing but under Danish sovereignty, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic location in the Arctic, rich mineral deposits, and perceived risks from growing Russian and Chinese activity. Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to transfer control, emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment