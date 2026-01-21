403
Lavrov says Russia is not interested in taking Greenland
(MENAFN) Russia has no intention of seizing Greenland, and the United States is aware that neither Moscow nor Beijing has such plans, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday, dismissing claims by President Donald Trump.
Speaking at a press conference reviewing Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2025, Lavrov stated that Greenland is not an issue for Russia and there is no consideration of mutual defense agreements with Greenland or Iceland. He emphasized that Moscow is merely observing developments in the region and poses no threat to the territory.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark, citing national security concerns and the need to prevent rivals like China and Russia from gaining influence. Lavrov rejected this reasoning, comparing it to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and saying the logic used to justify Greenland claims is unfounded and widely challenged by Western economists and political analysts.
Lavrov also noted Greenland’s historical context, highlighting its colonial past under Norway and Denmark and its ongoing connections to European structures, which continue to influence current debates over the territory.
