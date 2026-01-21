403
South Carolina sees sharp rise in measles cases, authorities warn
(MENAFN) South Carolina is facing a significant surge in measles cases, with at least 88 new infections reported, bringing the total in the state to 646 since October, according to officials. Over 500 individuals, including students across 15 schools, are currently in quarantine after potential exposure to the virus.
The outbreak, the state’s worst since Texas recorded more than 700 cases in 2025, puts the US at risk of losing its measles elimination status. Measles is highly contagious, spreading through coughs and sneezes, and can infect up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals nearby.
Spartanburg, a northwestern town of roughly 39,000 residents, remains the epicenter. The outbreak has also reached Clemson University and Anderson University, where dozens of students are now quarantined. Measles has no specific treatment and can result in severe complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.
The US had declared measles eliminated in 2000, but recent years have seen outbreaks linked to declining vaccination rates and rising anti-vaccine sentiment. Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective and significantly reduce severe illness. Herd immunity requires approximately 95% of the population to be vaccinated, yet Spartanburg County’s school-age vaccination rate stands at only about 90%.
The US had declared measles eliminated in 2000, but recent years have seen outbreaks linked to declining vaccination rates and rising anti-vaccine sentiment. Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective and significantly reduce severe illness. Herd immunity requires approximately 95% of the population to be vaccinated, yet Spartanburg County’s school-age vaccination rate stands at only about 90%.
