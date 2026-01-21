India's Growth Story Draws Global Attention At WEF Davos: Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that although India maintains ongoing engagement with major global powers, the World Economic Forum (WEF) serves mainly as a forum for dialogue and exchange of ideas, not for conducting formal trade negotiations between nations.

Davos Focused on Panels and Bilateral Interactions

“The format of Davos is one where we generally participate in panels and bilateral interactions. Trade meetings take place according to countries own schedules and negotiation frameworks. This is not a forum where delegation-to-delegation trade talks are held,” the minister said.

He added that India is deeply engaged with all major economies across multiple areas through established diplomatic and economic channels, reported ANI.

India's Growth Story Draws Global Attention

Vaishnaw said India's economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has become a major focus of discussions among global leaders at the forum.

He added that the Indian delegation is actively engaging in key sessions to showcase how the country is using modern technology to drive inclusive and equitable growth.

WEF 2026 Underway in Davos

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of global leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue.'

