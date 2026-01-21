Advantage The Authority Company And UK Business Publishing Powerhouse Rethink Press Join Forces, Expanding Global Authority-Building For Authors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage | The Authority Company, the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority-builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, announces that it has acquired UK publishing powerhouse Rethink Press from Dent Global.

Rethink, a highly respected hybrid UK-based business publisher, was founded in 2003 and has published more than 1000 business books. It has 700-plus active titles by authors across six continents. With the acquisition, Rethink Press joins Advantage's portfolio of imprints, giving its authors access to Advantage's U.S. distribution partners, world-class brand partners, and Advantage's global authority brand-building offerings, which include personal brand strategy, content creation and distribution, public relations, and social and website engagement.

“Rethink Press has an incredible track record of success,” says Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage | The Authority Company.“The acquisition advances Advantage's focus as the preeminent global provider of Authority Building for CEOs, business leaders, and entrepreneurs through publishing. There is clear alignment between our organizations in mission, thought leadership expertise, commitment to excellence, and shared cultural values.”

Advantage's acquisition of Rethink extends its strategic plan to build a company that is now global, as well as durable, and differentiated.

“Our U.S.-based authors will now have access to other English language global publishing markets,” Witty said,“and now with an established UK-based publishing house, our international authors will have more opportunity to build their brands globally. Rethink is now our UK and rest-of-world hub and headquarters.”

Advantage and Rethink will combine as one global company, with multiple coordinated brands and one authority ecosystem, which will include events, podcasts, media, masterclasses, and awards. Rethink's core team will remain in place and the essence of its operating process will not change.

“Advantage | The Authority Company's acquisition of Rethink is the next strategic step in our vision for its growth and meaningful expansion of client value, ” said Daniel Priestley, the founder of Dent Global.“I've been a proud owner of Rethink for seven years, and I've watched it grow and develop under the leadership of its co-founders Lucy McCarraher and Joe Gregory.

“We are excited about Advantage's vision for the future of book publishing. We know Rethink Press will play a perfect part in Adam's global plans. It's the definition of a strategic fit. To all of our Rethink authors, you're now part of a much bigger ecosystem for global thought leadership and authority. Advantage has remarkable depth and results-driven success across all aspects of business book publishing and the authority-building strategy and execution space. Moreover, Advantage is perfectly aligned with our values around quality, impact, and people.”

Priestley, who will join Advantage's advisory board, is a well-known entrepreneur who has written six major business books - four with Rethink. His book Key Person of Influence is an international bestseller.

“Rethink's authors will now have access to a larger, stronger global authority ecosystem as a result of our joining Advantage | The Authority Company,” said Lucy McCarraher, one of Rethink's co-founders along with Joe Gregory.

“Books build authority, and no company does that better than Advantage,” said Gregory.

McCarraher and Gregory will continue in leadership roles. McCarraher will also be working closely with Advantage as a global ambassador for the brand, with plans for speaking and teaching throughout the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. McCarraher, recently awarded an MBE, is an award-winning entrepreneur, the author of 14 books and the UK's most experienced business-book writing mentor. Lucy has supported thousands of entrepreneurs in writing authority-building books and excels in coaching, events, content, and community. McCarraher is the founder of Business Book Awards and a co-founder of BookMagic along with Priestley and Gregory.

Gregory will serve in the role of UK Publisher for Advantage, driving growth and innovation. Since 2003, Gregory has published well over 1,000 books that have grown businesses and elevated authors' authority. He's the co-author of several books on marketing and publishing and the architect of Rethink's publishing systems, funnels, and economics. Gregory has deep expertise in scalable publishing, author acquisition, and product ladders.

About Advantage | The Authority Company

Advantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing, distribution, and promotion under seven imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, Entrepreneur Press, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation and distribution, strategic social media execution, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services. To learn more about the new US Advantage Imprint, Rethink Books, visit:

About Rethink Press

Founded by Lucy McCarraher and Joe Gregory, Rethink Press is a UK-based publisher for entrepreneurs. The company's focus is publishing books that position their authors as market leaders and drive significant business results. Rethink combines professional editorial and publishing standards with a deep understanding of business positioning, marketing strategy, and sales process.

About Daniel Priestley

Daniel Priestley is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and international speaker. The CEO and co-founder of Dent, he has built successful, multi-million-dollar businesses in Australia, the UK, and Singapore. He is also the co-founder of ScoreApp and Book Magic AI.

