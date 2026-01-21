403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China's manufacturing sector speeds up shift to green
(MENAFN) China’s manufacturing sector speeds up its move toward intelligent and environmentally friendly development, further solidifying its role as the “ballast stone” of the national economy, according to tax data released by the State Taxation Administration on Wednesday.
In 2025, the sector’s sales revenue growth exceeded the national overall growth by 1.7 percentage points, accounting for 29.7 percent of the country’s total sales revenue – up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year.
Value-added tax (VAT) invoice statistics show that manufacturing enterprises’ procurement of automated and digital equipment nationwide increased by 11.3 percent and 10 percent year on year, respectively, highlighting rapid progress in digital upgrading and intelligent transformation.
The intelligent equipment manufacturing industry saw its sales revenue climb 28.1 percent, while output of industrial robots and specialized operation robots rose 17.4 percent and 42.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the share of high-energy-consuming manufacturing enterprises in total manufacturing sales fell by 1.1 percentage points, signaling ongoing optimization of the industrial structure. Spending on environmental governance services also increased steadily.
Integration of the digital and real economies continued to deepen, with manufacturing enterprises’ procurement of digital technologies growing 10.4 percent year on year, a 3.5-percentage-point acceleration compared to the previous year.
Looking ahead, the State Taxation Administration said it will implement preferential tax and fee policies to support the sector’s transformation, optimize tax and fee services, and contribute to high-quality development in China’s manufacturing industry.
In 2025, the sector’s sales revenue growth exceeded the national overall growth by 1.7 percentage points, accounting for 29.7 percent of the country’s total sales revenue – up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year.
Value-added tax (VAT) invoice statistics show that manufacturing enterprises’ procurement of automated and digital equipment nationwide increased by 11.3 percent and 10 percent year on year, respectively, highlighting rapid progress in digital upgrading and intelligent transformation.
The intelligent equipment manufacturing industry saw its sales revenue climb 28.1 percent, while output of industrial robots and specialized operation robots rose 17.4 percent and 42.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the share of high-energy-consuming manufacturing enterprises in total manufacturing sales fell by 1.1 percentage points, signaling ongoing optimization of the industrial structure. Spending on environmental governance services also increased steadily.
Integration of the digital and real economies continued to deepen, with manufacturing enterprises’ procurement of digital technologies growing 10.4 percent year on year, a 3.5-percentage-point acceleration compared to the previous year.
Looking ahead, the State Taxation Administration said it will implement preferential tax and fee policies to support the sector’s transformation, optimize tax and fee services, and contribute to high-quality development in China’s manufacturing industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment