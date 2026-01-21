403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Carolina Sees 88 New Measles Cases
(MENAFN) South Carolina's measles crisis escalated sharply this week, with health authorities documenting 88 additional infections within a five-day span, pushing the outbreak total to 646 confirmed cases, the state's Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday.
The agency reported that 538 individuals remain under quarantine protocols while 33 are currently isolated, with the most recent quarantine mandate scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23.
Educational institutions across the state are significantly impacted, with no fewer than 15 schools—spanning elementary through high school levels—alongside two university campuses now housing quarantined students, the DPH confirmed.
State health authorities flagged measles transmission risk at two grocery stores located in the upstate area, urging potentially exposed shoppers—especially those lacking immunity—to remain vigilant for symptoms, which generally emerge seven to 12 days following exposure.
The South Carolina outbreak contributes to a broader national surge, with 171 confirmed measles infections documented across the country through Jan. 13, 2026, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The nation recorded 2,242 confirmed measles cases throughout 2025—marking the highest yearly count since 1992, CDC statistics revealed.
The agency reported that 538 individuals remain under quarantine protocols while 33 are currently isolated, with the most recent quarantine mandate scheduled to conclude on Feb. 23.
Educational institutions across the state are significantly impacted, with no fewer than 15 schools—spanning elementary through high school levels—alongside two university campuses now housing quarantined students, the DPH confirmed.
State health authorities flagged measles transmission risk at two grocery stores located in the upstate area, urging potentially exposed shoppers—especially those lacking immunity—to remain vigilant for symptoms, which generally emerge seven to 12 days following exposure.
The South Carolina outbreak contributes to a broader national surge, with 171 confirmed measles infections documented across the country through Jan. 13, 2026, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The nation recorded 2,242 confirmed measles cases throughout 2025—marking the highest yearly count since 1992, CDC statistics revealed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment