Coco Gauff advances to Australian open third round
(MENAFN) American third seed Coco Gauff cruises into the third round of the Australian Open after a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory over Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.
The two-time Grand Slam winner struck 14 winners, including several precise drop shots, to secure the win in just one hour and 17 minutes.
On the sunlit Margaret Court Arena, Gauff’s consistent serving and ability to extend rallies forced Danilovic into 34 unforced errors, leaving the 69th-ranked player frustrated after her first-round triumph over Venus Williams.
The 21-year-old Gauff shares a quarter of the draw with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, setting up a potential semifinal showdown. In the third round, Gauff will face fellow American Hailey Baptiste.
