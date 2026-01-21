403
Orban claims “German war troika” drives EU’s aggressive policy
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused top EU leaders of driving the bloc’s aggressive stance toward Ukraine, claiming a “German war troika” controls European decision-making.
Speaking at a rally in Budapest on Monday, Orban named the three figures he said dominate EU war policy: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Parliament EPP leader Manfred Weber.
“The fact is that Europe is controlled by a German war troika… These three people are the ones who shape Europe’s war policy today,” he said.
Orban criticized the EU’s recent €90 billion ($106 billion) loan package to Kiev, arguing that the bloc is funding the Ukraine conflict with money it does not have. He warned that since Ukraine will never be able to repay the loans, “our children and grandchildren will pay.”
He also noted that Western leaders are discussing the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping missions.
