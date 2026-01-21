403
Trump says Macron’s objection to join Gaza’s peace board is irrelevant
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has publicly mocked French President Emmanuel Macron after France refused to participate in an American-led Gaza “Board of Peace,” suggesting that Macron’s opposition could be overcome with the threat of trade tariffs.
The board, chaired by Trump, is intended to oversee reconstruction and transition efforts in the war-damaged Palestinian enclave. It will include several US officials and business figures. Invitations were extended to other world leaders, but France declined, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stating that “the charter of the Board of Peace extends beyond Gaza and therefore exceeds the scope of the peace plan endorsed by the United Nations,” according to reports.
When asked about Macron’s refusal, Trump remarked, “Well, nobody wants him, because he is going to be out of office very soon.” He added, “If they feel like hostile, I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagne. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”
Tensions between the US and European and Nordic countries are already high due to Trump’s push to acquire Greenland from Denmark, which he has said could occur “the easy way or the hard way.” Last week, he announced tariffs targeting nations opposing the plan, including France.
Critics have argued that Trump’s proposed board undermines the United Nations rather than serving as a focused mechanism to implement the ceasefire agreement signed last year between Israel and Hamas. The US reportedly envisions the panel as a permanent entity, with temporary memberships renewed for donations of at least $1 billion. The Trump administration has previously cut funding to numerous UN programs, citing concerns that the organization often acts against US interests.
Russia has confirmed receipt of an invitation for President Vladimir Putin to join the board, noting that the proposal requires careful study, according to reports.
