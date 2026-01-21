Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Shopping Assistant Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2034


2026-01-21 03:09:04
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report,“AI Shopping Assistant Market Size & Outlook, 2025-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 36.38 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%.

Market Dynamics

AI Shopping Assistant market is fueled by the accelerating adoption of e-commerce, increasing need for personalized shopping experiences, and the embedding of AI technologies, including natural language processing, computer vision, and multimodal interfaces. The increasing demand for more engaging customer experiences, simplified product discovery, and smart recommendation engines also drives market adoption in the retail, healthcare, travel, and media industries. Encouraging government support for digital trade and adoption of AI technologies in the US, the UK, and China is the key driver for market growth.

However, the market is being constrained by issues such as uneven data quality, issues of privacy and security, and difficulties in integrating AI solutions with legacy IT infrastructure. Despite these limitations, there are opportunities through omnichannel commerce integration, AI-driven analytics for consumer insights, and growth in emerging markets with increasing online retail penetration. The increasing use of conversational AI, visual search technology, and personalized recommendation engines are core driver of industry direction.

Key Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: The voice-based segment is expected to hold the largest share (31.8%), while the multimodal segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.
  • Application Outlook: The retail sector is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.
  • Technology Adoption: The machine learning segment is expected to lead with over 29.5% market share, driven by the growing demand for personalized recommendations and predictive analytics.
  • Regional Insights: North America leads with over 35% share, supported by high e-commerce penetration, advanced AI infrastructure, and strong digital retail ecosystems.

Competitive Players

  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • OpenAI
  • Shopify
  • Bloomreach
  • Rep
  • Octane AI
  • Gorgias
  • Syte
  • Intercom
  • Algolia
  • LivePerson
  • Klevu
  • Octa
  • Tidio
  • Ada
  • Zoovu
  • Klaviyo
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    • In September 2025, Zoovu enhanced its AI shopping assistant to guide shoppers better. It offers a personalized shopping experience and enables smart conversations with customers.

    Segmentation

  • By Type (2025-2034)
  • Voice-based AI Shopping Assistant
  • Text-based AI Shopping Assistant
  • Visual-based AI Shopping Assistant
  • Multimodal AI Shopping Assistant
  • By Technology (2025-2034)
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Machine Learning
  • Computer Vision
  • Integration Technologies
  • By Application (2025-2034)
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Travel
  • Media
  • Other Applications
  • By Region (2025-2034)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

    • Straits Research

