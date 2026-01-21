403
Syria Declares Four-Day Ceasefire Agreement with SDF
(MENAFN) Syria's military command issued a unilateral ceasefire agreement with the SDF on Tuesday night, suspending combat operations nationwide for four days in what officials described as a critical step toward national reconciliation.
The Syrian Defense Ministry announced the cessation of hostilities would begin at 20:00 local time (1700GMT), freezing "all firing across all operational sectors of the Syrian Arab Army," according to an official statement.
The truce "will remain in effect for four days from its date," the ministry declared, citing alignment with "the understandings announced by the Syrian state with the SDF" and acting "out of keenness to ensure the success of the national efforts being made."
Military leadership emphasized its protective role, stating the ministry "will remain the shield of the Syrian people in all their components."
Officials pledged continued commitment to stability, adding the ministry "will spare no effort in this regard, in a manner that preserves the security, stability, and integrity of Syrian society."
The ceasefire represents a rare pause in hostilities between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, though the durability of the arrangement remains uncertain as Syria continues navigating its protracted conflict. The agreement's timing suggests potential diplomatic momentum, though neither party has disclosed specifics about broader negotiations or future reconciliation frameworks.
