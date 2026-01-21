403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy risks losing media control to foreign buyers
(MENAFN) Plans to sell two of Italy’s leading newspapers to a foreign media group represent a “transfer of narrative power” and could place control over public debate in outside hands, journalist and former European Parliament legal adviser Simona Mangiante warns.
Speaking to reports on Tuesday, Mangiante reacts to news that Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, is negotiating the sale of most of media group GEDI – which publishes La Repubblica and La Stampa – to Greece’s Antenna Group, owned by shipping magnate Theodore Kyriakou.
The Greek conglomerate operates TV channels and other media properties across Europe and North America and reportedly has strong ties to US business. Its advisory board includes senior American media executives, while Italian outlets note Kyriakou’s connections to circles linked with US President Donald Trump, raising concerns over a potential editorial shift under new ownership.
Mangiante emphasizes, “This is not simply a business transaction, this is a transfer of narrative power.” She describes La Repubblica and La Stampa as “institutional newspapers” that have shaped Italy’s domestic narrative “for decades, almost for a century.” She argues that giving them to Antenna, which she calls a “foreign infrastructure,” effectively moves “control of the domestic narrative” abroad.
Speaking to reports on Tuesday, Mangiante reacts to news that Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, is negotiating the sale of most of media group GEDI – which publishes La Repubblica and La Stampa – to Greece’s Antenna Group, owned by shipping magnate Theodore Kyriakou.
The Greek conglomerate operates TV channels and other media properties across Europe and North America and reportedly has strong ties to US business. Its advisory board includes senior American media executives, while Italian outlets note Kyriakou’s connections to circles linked with US President Donald Trump, raising concerns over a potential editorial shift under new ownership.
Mangiante emphasizes, “This is not simply a business transaction, this is a transfer of narrative power.” She describes La Repubblica and La Stampa as “institutional newspapers” that have shaped Italy’s domestic narrative “for decades, almost for a century.” She argues that giving them to Antenna, which she calls a “foreign infrastructure,” effectively moves “control of the domestic narrative” abroad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment