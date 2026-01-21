403
Trump denounces UK for handing over Diego Garcia to Mauritius
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the United Kingdom for transferring sovereignty of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, calling the decision a “great stupidity” and a threat to American national security.
The Chagos Islands, a group of more than 60 islands, were separated from Mauritius by Britain in 1965, three years before Mauritius gained independence. In 1966, Diego Garcia—the largest island—was leased to the United States for military purposes, displacing roughly 2,000 residents. Mauritius has long sought to reclaim the territory.
In May, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer finalized an agreement transferring sovereignty to Mauritius while allowing the US and UK to maintain control over the joint military base on Diego Garcia for an initial 99-year period, valued at approximately $3.9 billion. The handover followed a 2019 advisory from the International Court of Justice urging the UK to end its administration of the islands “as rapidly as possible.”
On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social expressing “shock” at Britain’s decision, describing Diego Garcia as “extremely important land” and the “site of a vital US Military Base,” warning that “there is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness.”
“These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before,” he added, emphasizing his administration’s focus on safeguarding US military interests. Trump also reiterated pressure on Denmark and European allies to “DO THE RIGHT THING” regarding Greenland, which he has sought to acquire.
The UK government responded by noting that the deal had been “welcomed at the time by the American administration and also by European allies,” with Prime Minister Starmer previously asserting that Trump supported the handover when it was signed.
