Kazakhstan Plans To Strengthen Measures To Curb Inflation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Government of Kazakhstan will implement a comprehensive set of measures aimed at reducing inflation to the target range of 9-11%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

He noted that to stabilize prices, the list of socially significant food products has been expanded from 19 to 31 items starting this year. Strict control will also be maintained over the impact of tariff increases by natural monopoly entities, with adjustments limited according to targeted inflation parameters.

Zhumangarin said that a Project Office has been established to support businesses and ensure effective implementation of the Tax Code. The office acts as a single-window service for consultations and guidance. Awareness campaigns have already reached 130,000 entrepreneurs, and a constructive dialogue has been established to account for their feedback and proposals.

"The planned measures will create a foundation for further sustainable and quality growth, accompanied by improvements in the population's welfare. All constructive proposals will be carefully reviewed, and adjustments will be made where necessary," the minister emphasized.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, annual inflation in the country stood at 12.3% in 2025.