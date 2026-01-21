Kazakhstan Set To Boost Economy's Real Sector With Financial Support

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Government of Kazakhstan is set to allocate approximately 8 trillion tenge (equivalent to $15.7 billion) to bolster the real sector of the economy, to ensure a minimum GDP growth of 5%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

He emphasized that the macroeconomic stabilization program will continue to enhance citizens' welfare. Planned investments in fixed capital are expected to reach 18% of GDP, while comprehensive measures are anticipated to increase real incomes by 2-3%.

"Through the proactive economic growth policy, a state-driven mechanism will be established to develop new production capacities that will elevate gross value added, export revenues, and labor productivity. The primary focus will be on advancing deep-processing clusters designed for both export and import substitution," Zhumangarin added.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the country's GDP grew by 6.5% in 2025.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan projects GDP growth in 2026 to range between 3.5% and 4.5%, attributing the slowdown to the high base effect from 2025, weakened consumer demand, and the ongoing impacts of fiscal reforms and budget consolidation. For 2027, the National Bank forecasts growth between 4% and 5%.

United Nations projections indicate a GDP growth of 4.6% for Kazakhstan in 2026, while Dutch bank ING has raised its estimate slightly to 4.8%. However, ING predicts a more moderate 4% growth in 2027. Similarly, the World Bank forecasts a 4.5% growth rate for 2026, with a slight dip to 3.9% in 2027. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects GDP to grow by 4.4% in 2026 and 4.2% in 2027.