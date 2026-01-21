Police Move To Seize Sambhal Violence Mastermind's Property Under Court Order

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, Jan 21 (IANS) Police on Wednesday put in place elaborate arrangements to seize the property of Shariq Satha, the alleged mastermind of the Sambhal violence, following a court order directing the attachment of his house located in the Nakhasa police station area of Uttar Pradesh.

A heavy police deployment has been made to ensure that the attachment proceedings are carried out smoothly and without any law-and-order issues.

The security arrangement include the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, personnel from three police stations, and one company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Senior police officers are also stationed at the site to supervise the operation.

As part of the process, a flag march is being conducted in the locality to maintain public order and convey a strong message.

The administration has been put on full alert, and a drummer has also been arranged to accompany the flag march, as per standard procedure during such attachment actions.

Speaking to IANS about the proceedings, ASP Kuldeep Singh said, "A Non-Bailable Warrant had already been issued against the accused. Today, after receiving a certified copy of the warrant from the Secretariat, the police administration carried out a raid at the accused's residence. Action will be taken under the warrant. For this operation, forces from four police stations and a PRO team were deployed."

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh also confirmed that the court's directions were being implemented.

"The orders of the court are being implemented in 84 BNS, and the property in question had been identified earlier. The court order received regarding this property is being executed on-site today," he told IANS.

Shariq Satha has been on the run since the outbreak of violence in Sambhal on November 24, 2024.

Despite sustained efforts by the police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), he has not been traced so far.

In connection with the case, the SIT has already arrested three accused linked to the Shariq Satha gang and sent them to jail for their alleged roles in the violence.

According to officials, a warrant warning of property seizure had been issued by the court a few months ago, but Shariq Satha failed to surrender despite being aware of the order.

Taking his continued defiance of the court seriously, the SIT subsequently registered three additional cases against him.

Investigators believe that Shariq Satha fled to Dubai using a fake passport as early as 2020.

Described by police as a highly seasoned criminal, Shariq is alleged to have been involved in the theft of nearly 300 vehicles every year.

After his release from a Delhi jail, he is said to have repeatedly managed to evade law enforcement agencies.

While several members of his gang are now behind bars, Shariq's continued absence has prompted the authorities to prepare to issue a Red Corner Notice against him.

Police are also probing the network of individuals who may be providing him with financial or legal assistance while he remains abroad, as efforts continue to bring him back to face the law in India.