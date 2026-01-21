403
Russian paralympians are now allowed to compete in 2026 Winter Games
(MENAFN) Russian skiers and snowboarders have been granted permission to participate in the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, Pavel Rozhkov, head of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), announced on Tuesday.
Rozhkov said that, according to a notice from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Russian athletes can now apply for special invitations outside the standard qualification process. The RPC successfully challenged its suspension from Paralympic events at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, paving the way for their return.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from most international competitions, including the Olympics and Paralympics. While some athletes were later allowed to compete individually under neutral flags, national teams remained banned. Last autumn, the IPC fully reinstated Russian and Belarusian participation, allowing athletes to compete under their national flag and anthem, though most were still blocked by federations like the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). Russia appealed the FIS ban last month.
Rozhkov explained, “The IPC has informed the RPC and all member organizations that, under general conditions, the RPC can apply for bipartite invitations in cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.” Bipartite Commission Invitations are used to include athletes who may not have qualified through standard routes, such as quota places from qualifying events. The RPC plans to submit applications by February 13.
Moscow has accused Western nations of pressuring federations to exclude Russian athletes for political reasons, criticizing international sports bodies for “politicizing” sport. Last year, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that athletes should compete based on merit, stating that “politics has no place in sport.”
