Zelensky calls off trip to Davos after Trump cancellation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has canceled his planned visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after reports emerged that the White House scrapped plans for him to meet with US President Donald Trump.
The meeting had reportedly been intended to finalize the ‘prosperity plan,’ an agreement linked to a rare-earths deal struck between Trump and Zelensky last year. The US president has framed the deal as a way to help offset American expenses in the Ukraine conflict, with the plan projected to generate $800 billion in reconstruction loans, grants, and private investment for Ukraine over the next decade.
Speaking to journalists in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelensky said he would remain in Ukraine unless “security guarantee” or “prosperity plan” documents were ready to sign with the US side. Ukrainian opposition MP Aleksey Goncharenko confirmed the cancellation, noting that “the meeting with Trump was canceled” and that “no agreement will be signed.”
A US official reportedly denied that any signing date had been set, saying the agreement still requires further work. Zelensky had reportedly been eager to meet with Trump, but the reluctance to hold the meeting came from the White House, according to sources cited by media outlets.
Trump has emphasized that the rare-earths deal is a precondition for advancing diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. Last week, he suggested that Moscow is prepared to make a deal, but Ukraine is “less ready to make a deal.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow has already accepted several US conditions from last year’s Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, and hopes these understandings remain valid.
