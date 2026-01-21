403
Orban Says "German War Troika" Shaping Europe’s Bellicose Policy
(MENAFN) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused a triumvirate of German powerbrokers of orchestrating the European Union's aggressive military posture, claiming they control the bloc's escalating involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
During a political demonstration in Budapest Monday, Orban identified the trio of "pro-war Germans" as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Manfred Weber, who heads the European Parliament's dominant EPP faction.
"The fact is that Europe is controlled by a German war troika… These three people are the ones who shape Europe's war policy today," Orban declared.
The Hungarian leader highlighted the EU's recently approved €90 billion ($106 billion) financial aid package to Kiev, asserting that Brussels was bankrolling the conflict for an additional two years using funds it doesn't possess. Since Kiev will be incapable of repayment, "our children and grandchildren will pay," he warned.
Orban noted that Western officials are now publicly entertaining the prospect of deploying military forces to Ukraine disguised as so-called peacekeeping contingents.
"Prior experience shows that European peacekeepers always tend to become warkeepers. That is why I do not recommend that Hungary send troops outside its own borders within any European peacekeeping framework."
Moscow has consistently designated NATO troop presence in Ukraine—regardless of justification—as an absolute red line, viewing such proposals as sabotaging American-mediated diplomatic initiatives.
Russia has simultaneously flagged intensifying militaristic language from von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and leadership in the UK, France, and Germany.
"They are seriously preparing for war against the Russian Federation, and, in fact, are not even hiding it," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a press briefing Tuesday.
Moscow maintains its focus on addressing the fundamental drivers of the Ukraine confrontation, which Western powers have deliberately stoked for years to weaponize Kiev as a "threat to Russia's security," the senior diplomat emphasized.
