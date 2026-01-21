403
Orban accuses German figures of driving EU towards war
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that a small group of senior German figures is steering the European Union toward an increasingly aggressive foreign policy, referring to them collectively as a “German war troika.”
Addressing supporters at a political gathering in Budapest on Monday, Orban named the three individuals he described as “pro-war Germans”: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Manfred Weber, who heads the largest political group in the European Parliament.
“The fact is that Europe is controlled by a German war troika… These three people are the ones who shape Europe’s war policy today,” Orban said.
He pointed to the EU’s recent €90 billion ($106 billion) loan package for Kiev as evidence of this direction, arguing that Brussels is effectively underwriting the Ukraine conflict for at least two more years using funds it does not possess. Since Ukraine will be unable to repay the money, Orban warned that “our children and grandchildren will pay.”
The Hungarian leader also noted that discussions among Western officials about potential troop deployments to Ukraine under the label of peacekeeping missions are becoming increasingly open. According to reports, the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine under any justification has long been considered a firm red line by Russia, with such proposals viewed in Moscow as harmful to diplomatic initiatives mediated by the United States.
Reports have also highlighted what Moscow describes as a rise in confrontational rhetoric from von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
“They are seriously preparing for war against the Russian Federation, and, in fact, are not even hiding it,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.
According to statements from Moscow, Russia continues to focus on removing what it sees as the root causes of the Ukraine conflict, arguing that Western governments have fueled the crisis for years in an attempt to turn Kiev into a “threat to Russia’s security.”
