Zelensky Scraps Plans to Attends WEF Forum in Davos
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has abandoned plans to attend this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, following reports that the White House canceled a scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The planned discussion was intended to finalize the 'prosperity plan'—an arrangement connected to last year's rare-earth minerals agreement between Trump and Zelensky that the American president has framed as compensation for U.S. expenditures supporting Ukraine's war effort. The initiative reportedly aims to secure $800 billion in reconstruction financing, grants, and private investment for Ukraine across the coming decade.
Addressing media in Kiev Tuesday, Zelensky stated he would remain in Ukraine unless "security guarantee" or "prosperity plan" documents are ready for signing with American counterparts.
Soon after, Ukrainian opposition legislator Aleksey Goncharenko confirmed the Ukrainian leader's absence from the World Economic Forum, noting that "the meeting with Trump was canceled."
"No agreement will be signed," he said on Telegram.
Media reported that a U.S. official disputed that any signing date had been established, indicating the agreement requires additional refinement.
The Ukrainian president had been "keen" on meeting with Trump, according to media. "The reluctance to have one is coming from the White House," the publication reported Tuesday, citing a Republican foreign policy specialist.
Trump has identified the rare-earth minerals deal as an essential prerequisite for the U.S. to "move forward" with diplomatic efforts to terminate the conflict.
Yet currently, Zelensky represents the obstacle preventing progress, the American president told media last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready to make a deal… I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal," he said.
Moscow has accepted multiple conditions outlined by the U.S. before last year's Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Tuesday. "We still hope that these understandings
