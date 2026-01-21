403
Greenland to Start Preparing for Potential Invasion by U.S.
(MENAFN) Greenland's leadership announced emergency preparedness measures Tuesday following President Donald Trump's persistent territorial claims, with officials acknowledging they cannot dismiss the possibility of American military intervention against the autonomous Danish territory.
During a press briefing in Nuuk, the island's capital, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen revealed plans to establish a specialized task force designed to help citizens cope with potential disruptions to everyday life. He acknowledged that while "not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can't be ruled out."
Finance Minister Mute Bourup Egede characterized the situation as placing the island "under a lot of pressure," emphasizing that "we need to be ready for all scenarios." Territorial authorities are developing emergency protocols for the 57,000-person population, including advisories urging residents to maintain five-day food reserves.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, justifying his position through national security arguments and concerns about Russian and Chinese regional expansion. The president has proposed purchasing the territory from Denmark while declining to categorically reject military force, suggesting resolution might require going "the hard way."
Last week, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on European nations—including Denmark, Britain, France, and Germany—that resist his acquisition plan unless negotiations produce an agreement.
Denmark deployed additional military personnel to the island Monday as part of the international Arctic Endurance exercise, initiated in direct response to Trump's declarations.
Officials from both Denmark and Greenland have disputed claims of immediate Russian or Chinese threats while expressing willingness to collaborate with Trump on security matters.
"If they have mining projects that they want to do or if they need another military base [in Greenland], the door is wide open for discussions. But handing over sovereignty and 50,000 citizens of Denmark who definitely don't want to be Americans – we just can't do that," Rasmus Jarlov, head of the Danish parliamentary defense committee, told Sky News Tuesday.
European leadership has cautioned that American military action against a fellow NATO member would fracture the alliance entirely.
