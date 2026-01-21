403
France Showcases Food Innovation to Gulfood 2026 with 110 Leading Brands
(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) This expanded footprint reflects France’s commitment to offering world-class products that meet the evolving needs of Middle Eastern markets. Buyers, importers, and distributors will discover authentic, trend-driven, and competitive solutions rooted in quality and sustainability.
Innovation & Excellence at the Core of the French Pavilion
The French Pavilions will feature four high-potential categories: non-alcoholic beverages, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, and World Food specialties. This year introduces numerous new exhibitors and exclusive launches, affirming France’s ability to anticipate and shape global consumption trends.
Visitors will encounter:
-Portioned formats for on-the-go lifestyles
-Health-forward innovations
-Gourmet offerings blending indulgence and functionality
Notable brands debuting at Gulfood include: Idalia, Bitecone, Biscuiterie de la Chapelle (Florentins), Hafner, Cerealia, Soleil Créole, Sainte Lucie, Société Astruc, Cookie Creations, Sias Alsace, Mix Buffet, Timeshaker, Distillerie Combier, Soofty Drink, Porketto, and Gourmet de Paris. These exhibitors offer a unique intersection of heritage, traceability, and creative innovation.
Beyond product displays, France’s participation serves as a strategic business accelerator for sourcing premium offerings – from organic dairy produced with ethical farming standards, to halal-certified beverages and artisan meats that combine tradition with innovation.
“Gulfood 2026 is a pivotal platform to reaffirm France’s excellence in agri-food,” said Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Near & Middle East. “With our largest-ever footprint across two venues, we are proud to present 110 brands that reflect France’s strength in quality, innovation, and sustainability. This is a unique opportunity for regional buyers to source standout products that deliver market relevance and competitive edge.”
France Aligned with UAE Food Trends
The UAE imports 85% of its food, amounting to over €21.4 billion in 2024. As the market evolves, there is increasing demand for:
-Ready-to-eat formats
-Gourmet and functional foods
-Organic, plant-based, and traceable options
-E-commerce-friendly products
French companies are uniquely positioned to meet these needs with high-value propositions adapted to GCC consumer behavior, including portion-controlled meals, health-conscious snacks, and culinary solutions merging taste and practicality.
Immersive Culinary Journey at the Pavilion
This year’s Pavilion promises a curated gastronomic experience featuring live culinary shows, interactive tastings, artisanal coffee and tea rituals. From French-Emirati fusion dishes to premium beverage demonstrations, every session is designed to offer replicable recipes, pairing inspirations, and hands-on engagement for industry professionals. Expect a vibrant, multi-sensory experience balancing bold flavors and delicate presentations.
Business France Marketplace: Sourcing Made Simple
Business France continues to enhance B2B connections with its Marketplace platform, linking global buyers with 2,800+ vetted French suppliers and 28,000+ premium products.
“Nearly 350 regional buyers have already joined the platform,” said Axel Baroux. “This initiative is a game-changer for seamless sourcing and long-term partnerships.” Why Visit the French Pavilion?
The French Pavilion is a must-visit for professionals seeking:
- Exclusive product launches
- Next-gen innovation
- Ethical sourcing and sustainability
- Dynamic cross-cultural culinary experiences
With 110 pioneering exhibitors, immersive gastronomy, and a strong export-ready portfolio, France is not just participating, it is shaping the future of food in the Middle East.
