Trump’s plane returns to Washington after electrical issues
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump was forced to return to the Washington, DC area on Tuesday shortly after takeoff for Davos, Switzerland, due to a technical problem with Air Force One.
“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The president and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland,” the White House said in a brief statement, according to reports. A journalist on board noted that the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff.
Trump is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday afternoon. He is also expected to meet with European leaders to discuss his plans to acquire Greenland, a proposal opposed by other NATO members.
The president has warned that new tariffs will be imposed on several European countries starting next month if an agreement on Greenland is not reached. EU officials are reportedly considering countermeasures, including reinstating previously suspended tariffs on US goods and limiting access for American companies to the European market.
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Trump’s threats as “unacceptable” during a speech in Davos, emphasizing that the EU will resist efforts to “weaken and subordinate Europe,” according to reports.
